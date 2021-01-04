Dubai: A group of Afghani men has been sentenced to two years in jail for assaulting and causing permanent disability to an Emirati man over a car parking dispute.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard that the 37-year-old Emirati man was with his brother in a parking lot at Naif when a dispute took place between them and four Afghani men over a car parking slot. “One of them hit me on the head with a rock. A second sat on my chest after knocking me on the ground and assaulted me with a fire extinguisher,” the Emirati victim said in official records. “I didn’t notice that a screwdriver was poked into my heart and I fell unconscious.”
A policeman who responded to the emergency call testified that the defendants admitted to attacking the victim. “The victim was talking normally with us when we arrived but all of the sudden, he fell on the ground. He was stabbed with a screwdriver that was hanging from his body,” the policeman said in official records.
Surveillance cameras revealed that the victim was trying to speak to the defendant first before the fight started.
Three defendants were arrested while the fourth remains at large. The medical report said that the victim was assaulted and stabbed severely. He will suffer 15 per cent permanent disability due to the injuries.
The court ordered that the defendants be deported after serving their jail term.