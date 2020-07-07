Attempt was to avenge her for failing to disclose that she was already married

Dubai: A man who claimed that he spent nearly Dh1 million on his fiancee has been accused of threatening to defame her after she dumped him, a Dubai court heard on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Pakistani defendant created accounts on Facebook and Instagram to publish private pictures of his fellow countrywoman and threatened to defame her if she didn’t return the money spent during their engagement time.

“I met her on Facebook and our romantic relationship developed to an official engagement,” claimed the defendant. “Our relationship lasted for seven years and I used to spent money as gifts to her like gold worth Dh90,000 and I bought to her a car for Dh65,000. I spent nearly Dh1 million on her,” he added.

“She used me. She loved the money but she didn’t love me.”

On January 2020, the defendant discovered that she was married to another person.

“I went crazy when I heard that and I made fake accounts with her name on Instagram and Facebook. I published her pictures until she contacted me but I insulted and threatened her,” he added.

He said that he asked her to return the money back or he will defame her in front of her husband.

“I have more than 5,000 pictures of her and a copy of all the chats between us.”

The victim reported the incident to Al Barsha Police Station.

According to Dubai Public Prosecution, she claimed the defendant was the one who delayed their marriage and who asked her for money until they broke their engagement.

She said that he had blackmailed her and threatened to defame her.

He published her phone number to the public and many people contacted her for sex thinking that she is a prostitute.

The defendant was charged with issuing threats, beaching privacy and insulting the victim.