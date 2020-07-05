Dubai: An Indian man was sentenced to three months in jail for stealing a woman’s bag while she was walking on a Dubai street, a local court heard on Sunday.
The incident occurred after the woman apparently refused to have sex with the man.
The 20-year-old defendant, it was alleged, was following the 32-year-old woman at Dubai’s International City in March this year, before asking her to have sex with him.
“I told him that I’m not that type of woman and that I’m married. He then snatched my bag and ran away. I chased him but he escaped. I reported the incident to Dubai Police,” the victim said in official records.
After two days, Al Rashidiya police station arrested the defendant and the victim identified him from a list of suspects.
According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the defendant stole Dh1,200 in cash and the victim’s passport.
Dubai Court of First Instance ordered to deport the defendent after serving his jail time.