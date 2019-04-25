Digital touch screen parking meter machine opposite the Jafiliya metro station, Dubai. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: A man will be deported over forging a Dh2 parking ticket, the Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Thursday.

Judges sentenced the man to a suspended three months sentence followed by deportation over forging a Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) parking ticket so he could get to park for free.

An RTA inspector who was on duty in Al Nakheel in March of this year spotted a suspicious parking ticket placed on the dashboard of a car.

Upon checking the ticket, he discovered that it had a code for a different area. “Just then the driver came and I asked him to hand me the ticket. It was forged, so I called Dubai Police,” said the 49-year-old Emirati inspector.