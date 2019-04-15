Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A man was sentenced to three months in prison followed by deportation for hacking the server of a media company which was responsible for 15 client websites, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard yesterday.

The 33-year-old Indian man was charged with hacking websites and issuing threats.

He was handed a three-month suspended jail term and will be deported immediately.

According to official records, the defendant, who worked as a computer programmer with the media company, resigned and threatened to hack its client websites after Dh4,000 was deducted from his salary.

“He sent WhatsApp messages to another programmer at the company saying that he will hack the websites if the company didn’t repay him the Dh4,000 deducted from his salary. He was informed that the deduction would be made if he resigned before the end of the probation period,” said the company owner.

The company lodged a complaint against him at Al Muraqabbat police station. After investigation, police said that the data found on the defendant’s personal laptop confirmed that he had accessed the websites.