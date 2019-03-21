The facade of the Dubai Court. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Three pilots are on trial accused of assaulting two men after a row over a bottle of water in a nightclub, the Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Thursday.

A 42-year-old Dutch pilot and his Spanish workmates, both 43, were in a nightclub in Marina in October 2017. Next to their table two Lebanese men were chatting, when one of them took a bottle of water from the pilots’ table, sparking a fight. “I don’t know why, but one of them broke a glass on my head, one of them sat on my chest and the others kicked me,” said the 35-year-old Lebanese victim. “I suffered head injuries and a broken leg.”

His 34-year-old countryman said: “They physically assaulted me with kicks and punches. I broke my shoulder and needed physio [therapy] for six months.”

All three suspects were arrested at the scene and the two victims were transferred to hospital.

Medical reports showed the first victim suffered five per cent disability. The pilots were charged with assault and consuming alcohol. One of the Lebanese victims was also charged with alcohol consumption.