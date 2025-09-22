Luxury lifestyle lands man behind bars for 3 years in Sharjah

Despite a stable income, he lived as if tomorrow would never come. Each payday, his salary disappeared within days—spent on entertainment and material pleasures. Saving for the future never crossed his mind. Instead, he convinced himself that short-term enjoyment was more important than long-term security.

Sharjah: A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to three years in prison in Sharjah over financial fraud, bounced cheques, and debts amounting to nearly Dh2 million. Once admired for his hard work and promising career, his downfall began with a pursuit of luxury and appearances that spiralled out of control.

The turning point came when he borrowed Dh200,000 from a colleague, promising repayment within two months. Instead of honouring his word, he avoided the lender, who eventually filed a case. That single complaint opened the door to more lawsuits, exposing a pattern of bounced cheques and financial negligence.

As spending escalated, so did his dependence on borrowing. He relied on credit cards, overdrafts, and loans from friends, turning debt repayment into a vicious cycle. Month after month, his salary went almost entirely to banks, leaving him trapped in financial quicksand.

Psychologist Dr Nora Al Ali noted that debt often stems from the false belief that happiness is tied to appearances. She said more than 70% of depression and anxiety cases in families are linked to debt pressures and the breakdowns that follow.

Colonel Belhaye, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department, said this was not an isolated case but a recurring pattern. “Many young people rush into spending and appearances without financial awareness. Fraud and bounced cheques often start with uncalculated decisions that spiral into legal trouble. The best prevention is early awareness.”

Speaking from his cell, he admitted: “I thought luxury was happiness, but it was an illusion that ruined my present and destroyed my future. My life became tied to debts and lawsuits. My advice is simple: never sacrifice your dignity or your family’s honour for appearances or temporary pleasures. Live simply, and never take debts you cannot repay.”

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.