Luxury lifestyle lands man behind bars for 3 years in Sharjah

Young professional sentenced after Dh2m debts and bounced cheques pile up
Sharjah: A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to three years in prison in Sharjah over financial fraud, bounced cheques, and debts amounting to nearly Dh2 million. Once admired for his hard work and promising career, his downfall began with a pursuit of luxury and appearances that spiralled out of control.
The young man is now serving his sentence at the Sharjah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishment. From behind bars, he expresses regret and urges young people not to repeat his mistakes.
Sharjah Police magazine Al Shurti shared his story, showing how reckless choices landed him in jail.
Despite a stable income, he lived as if tomorrow would never come. Each payday, his salary disappeared within days—spent on entertainment and material pleasures. Saving for the future never crossed his mind. Instead, he convinced himself that short-term enjoyment was more important than long-term security.
As spending escalated, so did his dependence on borrowing. He relied on credit cards, overdrafts, and loans from friends, turning debt repayment into a vicious cycle. Month after month, his salary went almost entirely to banks, leaving him trapped in financial quicksand.
The turning point came when he borrowed Dh200,000 from a colleague, promising repayment within two months. Instead of honouring his word, he avoided the lender, who eventually filed a case. That single complaint opened the door to more lawsuits, exposing a pattern of bounced cheques and financial negligence.
Soon, courts ordered him to settle nearly Dh2 million in debts. With no way out, he was sentenced to prison.
Speaking from his cell, he admitted: “I thought luxury was happiness, but it was an illusion that ruined my present and destroyed my future. My life became tied to debts and lawsuits. My advice is simple: never sacrifice your dignity or your family’s honour for appearances or temporary pleasures. Live simply, and never take debts you cannot repay.”
Colonel Belhaye, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department, said this was not an isolated case but a recurring pattern. “Many young people rush into spending and appearances without financial awareness. Fraud and bounced cheques often start with uncalculated decisions that spiral into legal trouble. The best prevention is early awareness.”
Manaa bin Mayed explained that the risks of reckless spending go beyond punishment. “The law does not protect those who neglect the rights of others. Financial negligence harms families, careers, and reputations in lasting ways.”
Psychologist Dr Nora Al Ali noted that debt often stems from the false belief that happiness is tied to appearances. She said more than 70% of depression and anxiety cases in families are linked to debt pressures and the breakdowns that follow.
Money should protect dignity, not destroy it.
Luxury and appearances can be illusions that lead to hardship.
Financial awareness and planning are shields against crises.
Prevention begins with living simply and making responsible choices.
