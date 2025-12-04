Fursa Consulting helps companies rewrite their growth story

Corporate consulting in the UAE is poised for significant and sustained growth, driven primarily by government-led economic diversification initiatives, massive investments in digital transformation (especially AI and cloud computing), and a rising focus on sustainability and compliance. The corporate debt requirements are expected to witness significant growth, driven by economic diversification, a robust debt capital market, evolving regulatory frameworks and increasing demand for expert financial guidance across all businesses.

As the UAE accelerates its transformation into a global hub for investment and entrepreneurship, how is Fursa Consulting aligning its advisory strategies to support high-growth businesses and investors entering the region?

However, as we embarked on our entrepreneurial journey, there was significant business potential for debt advisory - and still is - so we reshaped our business strategy and became one of the most successful debt advisory firms in UAE. Under our corporate debt advisory business vertical, we facilitate corporates to identify, structure, and implement optimal debt-financing solutions to support their business growth objectives while minimizing financial risk. We act as an independent, expert guide through the complexities of the debt markets, managing the entire process from initial assessment to final execution.

Fursa Consulting was established in February 2014 as a corporate consulting firm to provide external expertise to assist corporates overcome their problems, improve performance, and achieve their goals. To do this, we analyse client’s business, identify challenges or opportunities, and then develop strategies and actionable plans for improvement such as enhancing operational efficiency, managing organizational change, and driving digital transformation.

Fursa Consulting has quickly emerged as a trusted advisory name in the region. What core gap did you set out to fill in the market when establishing the firm, and how has that vision evolved over time?

Leadership in consulting often requires a balance between innovation and calculated risk. How would you define your leadership style, and what guiding principles shape your decision-making as CEO and Managing Partner?

Like any other corporate leadership role, the ‘five Cs’ – for me also - entail a major role in leadership and team accountability common purpose, clear expectations, communication and alignment, coaching and collaboration, and consequences and results. As CEO & Managing Partner, my focus areas are primarily to act as strategic problem-solver, client relationship management and talent developer. This aligned with analytical prowess and industry expertise alongside strong interpersonal skills are the catalystic agents to deliver measurable value for clients. The key guiding principles pivot around providing fresh perspectives, market insights and structured approach to decision-making for clients.

With shifting economic trends, regulatory reforms, and increased investor appetite in sectors such as technology, sustainability, and family office investments, what key opportunities do you see shaping the next wave of consulting demand in the UAE and wider GCC?

The next wave of consulting demand in the UAE and wider GCC is being shaped by economic diversification, digital transformation and sustainability regulations, creating significant opportunities in technology, sustainability, and specialized family office advisory.

The push for digital innovation is evolving as a primary driver of consulting demand with a strong focus on implementation and tangible outcomes. Clients are progressively tilting towards AI adoption and implementation. Businesses are enhancing their digital technology budgets to secure their sensitive data as cybersecurity expertise is becoming essential to protect against threats. With all these ever evolving, rapid changes, the region’s growing FinTech sector require consultants for innovation in their wealth management, payments, and compliance, making consulting roles and scope more pertinent. Ongoing regulatory reforms are creating new needs for advisory services, particularly as the private sector is maturing. The professionalization of family-owned conglomerates and a rising demand for risk and compliance expertise necessitate external guidance i.e. independent consulting. With increased investor appetite in new sectors, family offices are seeking sophisticated advice to manage wealth and diversify portfolios. Consultants provide expertise on investment in high-growth sectors to maximize ROI (return on investment).

Fursa Consulting frequently navigates cross-border projects. What are some of the biggest challenges in bridging investor expectations with market realities, and how does your team ensure strategic clarity and confidence for clients?

The biggest challenges in bridging investor expectations with market realities include managing market volatility, emotional decision-making, and unrealistic return expectations. Companies may run into go-to-market challenges, such as: Not having a clear idea or a clear objective. Failure to develop a focused and executable plan for business sustainability and growth. Team Fursa has sufficient expertise to ensure strategic clarity and confidence for clients through proactive, transparent communication, data-driven education by consistently reinforcing a long-term, growth-oriented business strategy.

Talent is a key driver in the consulting world. How are you cultivating a culture of performance, agility, and thought leadership within Fursa Consulting to stay ahead of client expectations?

The key strength of Team Fursa has been to successfully cultivate a culture of performance, agility, and thought leadership. We have managed this through an integrated, strategic approach led by example from our senior team. Our strategies involve aligning talent management with a clear vision, fostering continuous learning, and creating an environment where each team member is empowered to innovate and share expertise.

Looking ahead, what major milestones or strategic expansions do you envision for Fursa Consulting over the next five years, and how do you see your role evolving in shaping that journey?

I believe the era of generalised consulting is fading. Today, corporate consulting is not just about offering traditional corporate advice; it is increasingly about leveraging emerging technologies (such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics) to drive business transformation. Over the next five years, corporate consulting will see major milestones and strategic expansions driven by technology integration (AI and data analytics), hyper-specialization, and a strong focus on sustainability and value-based outcomes. Corporates will achieve a major milestone by moving towards deep, niche expertise in high-growth. Addressing heightened regulatory and threat landscapes with robust advisory services. I think a key milestone will be the widespread adoption of value-focused, outcome-based pricing structures, where consulting fees will aligned with specific, measurable client success metrics and return on investment (ROI). To access diverse expertise quickly, firms will expand by building “open consulting” ecosystems and partner networks, collaborating with subject-matter experts and specialist firms on a project basis, rather than relying solely on in-house talent.