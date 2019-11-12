Dubai

A lifeguard went on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance on Tuesday after he was accused of sexually abusing two boys while they were in the swimming pool of their residential compound in Al Rashidiya.

The two Saudi boys, aged 8 and 7, claimed that the man abused them after lowering their swimming trunks when they were swimmingin September 2019.

The Saudi student testified that he went with his brother and their maid to the swimming pool where the 28-year-old Nepali defendant was on duty.

“He was teaching us how to swim. While I was swimming in the deep end, he swam up to me and lowered my shorts. He laughed at me and then kept swimming below me and my brother, touching us (inappropriately) while teaching us to swim,” the boy said in records.

The two boys then got out of the pool and rushed home to inform their mother who alerted Dubai Police about the incident.

A 32-year-old Emirati policeman said that the Saudi mother made a complaint against the defendant accusing him of sexually abusing her sons.

“The incident occurred at a shared pool in a villa compound. We arrested the lifeguard who claimed that he was teaching swimming skills to the victims and might have accidently touched them in the process. He said he could not remember which parts of the body he had touched,” the Emirati policeman said in records.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with sexually abusing the two boys.