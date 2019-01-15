Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police arrested a man who killed his wife with a knife following family disputes, the police said on Tuesday.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said it had completed its preliminary investigations following security procedures. The case was referred to the Public Prosecution.
The police called on public to control their behaviour and asserted that it is the couples responsibility to resolve differences amicably.
The Abu Dhabi Police expressed their deep regret about the family incident which leaves a negative impact on the society.
The police said couples should resolve their disputes with the help religious leaders as per Islamic rules.
Such incidents result in the disintegration and destruction of the family, which negatively impacts society and its members, the police said.
Abu Dhabi Police called on public to control their behaviour and resort to peaceful means based on constructive dialogue in resolving disputes as family relations are based on mutual respect, appreciation and understanding.
The police said that the country has created specialised bodies to solve family problems, with social support centres established to resolve family matters in an amicable manner.
There are family institutions that provide advice, guidance and awareness to find suitable compromises and help restore family life to normal between spouses, said police.