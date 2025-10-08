GOLD/FOREX
Crime

Fake school groups target parents in new data theft scam

Rapid advancements in AI allow scammers to make fake communications appear legitimate

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Parents have shared these messages in WhatsApp school groups, noting their similarity to official school communications.
Parents have shared these messages in WhatsApp school groups, noting their similarity to official school communications.
Pixabay

Dubai: School administrations have warned parents not to engage with any external groups or links using a school’s name or logo without official verification, as these may be fraudulent attempts to steal personal data.

They also advised parents to update their registered phone numbers for official school messages, stressing that such scams exploit trust in educational institutions, Emarat Al Youm reported.

These fraudulent messages often begin with a familiar greeting, such as “Dear parent,” and direct recipients to fake websites asking for personal information, including full names, ID numbers, phone numbers, and sometimes financial details for private schools, under the pretext of “ensuring receipt of school notifications” or “updating the school database.”

The messages, circulated through WhatsApp and Telegram, are not linked to official school channels. Schools confirm that all parent communications are sent exclusively through approved systems and official educational apps.

Parents have shared these messages in WhatsApp school groups, noting their similarity to official school communications. Some warned others not to click on the links, while others highlighted how convincing the messages appear due to familiar language, official-looking signatures, and website addresses resembling the school’s official domain.

Technology and AI expert Kholoud Al Habsi explained that while technology can enhance education and communication, it has also become a tool for fraud. Rapid advancements in AI allow scammers to accurately replicate logos, websites, email accounts, and message formats, making fake communications appear legitimate.

She added that scammers rely on parents’ trust and urgency, exploiting fears of missing school notifications or administrative updates. Official entities never request personal or financial information through instant messaging apps like Telegram, and all communications occur through secure, verified platforms with strict digital authentication.

Lawyer Sarah Al Baqishi emphasised that modern scams are increasingly sophisticated, often impersonating official institutions, including government and police bodies. Parents should only respond to emails from verified school channels and carefully check the sender’s address before clicking any links or providing information.

Schools are responsible not only for raising awareness but also for securing their digital platforms and protecting against exploitation of their email systems by external parties.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al Amir
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
