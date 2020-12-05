Dubai: Two Nigerian men were sentenced to three years in jail for kidnapping and torturing their countryman for six hours in Dubai, a court heard.
The two defendants put lit-up cigarettes on the victim’s body, according to the Dubai Court of First Instance.
The Nigerian victim was kidnapped by a group of his countrymen in Dubai after disputes between his relatives and the brother of one of the defendants in Nigeria. The 34-year-old Nigerian defendant planned to kidnap his countryman after receiving a threat from the victim’s family in Nigeria that his brother would be killed.
He sought help from three other countrymen to kidnap the victim in May this year from his residence in Bur Dubai. They tied the victim, put him in a taxi and went to Sharjah. The victim was physically assaulted by the defendants and the first defendant recorded the assault and sent the video clip to Nigeria.
Torture
According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the victim was locked up for six hours and they put lit cigarettes on his body.
After they allowed him to leave, the victim alerted Dubai Police. Two Nigerian men were charged with kidnapping and assaulting the victim.
The court ordered the defendants be deported after serving their jail term.