Dubai: The dead body of a woman was found in a suitcase, left under the Palm Island bridge in Deira, police officials confirmed.
The 32-year-old Filipina woman was allegedly strangled to death with a piece of cloth by her “boyfriend” over a financial dispute. A man, who noticed the suitcase, alerted Dubai Police.
Dubai Police managed to trace the suspect in his apartment in Hor Al Anz. According to sources from Dubai Police, the suspect had “strangled the woman to death and shoved her dead body inside a suitcase after a heated argument”. The woman was believed to have been on a visit visa and was staying in a flat with the suspect.
Renato N. Duenas, the Philippine Consul-General, said in a statement that the Consulate General of the Philippines in Dubai was working closely with the authorities concerned in Dubai as well as the family of the victim.
“The consulate is providing legal assistance to the family of the victim to ensure that all proper legal procedures are observed and that justice is served,” said Duenas.
Duenas extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family. “We wish to convey to everyone to respect the family’s request for privacy in this time of grief,” he added.
The case has been referred to Dubai Public Prosecution for further investigation.