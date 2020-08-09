Dubai: A Dubai visitor has gone on trial after being accused of touching a woman’s backside while she was walking to her residence in International City.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday that the 30-year-old Filipina testified that she was walking to her home in June this year, when the 38-year-old Pakistani defendant followed her before touching her backside.
“It was 3am and I was walking down the parking area. The defendant came close to me and touched my backside,” the victim said on record.
“I was scared and ran to my building, where the security guard tried to apprehend the defendant but he had disappeared by then.” The victim then went to the apartment’s balcony and saw the defendant inside a neighbouring building. She immediately alerted the security guard who restrained the defendant until police arrived.
A policeman testified that the defendant was under the influence of alcohol, but he denied abusing the woman.
“He admitted of drinking alcohol, but denied abusing the victim. I checked surveillance cameras in the building, which showed the defendant chasing the victim and touching her from behind,” said the policeman on record.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with sexual abuse and illegally consuming alcohol. A verdict is expected on August 25. The defendant will remain in police custody until then.