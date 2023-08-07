Dubai: Dubai Public Prosecution has launched the "Smart Fine Payment" service that enables the convicted party in a criminal case to pay the issued fine and automatically have their travel ban lifted after the court's judgment.

The new service is a proactive digital service to enable parties convicted in criminal cases and ordered to sentenced just to fines, to pay their fines online, obtain the cessation of search and lift the ban on travel or departure automatically after the verdict is issued.

The smart payment service for fines would speed up the procedures for implementing judgments in absentia and increase the rate of execution.

Shamsa Salem Al Marri, Director of Strategic Planning and Institutional Excellence, and Head of the Service Improvement Team, said the smart fine payment is a proactive digital service added to the package of prosecution services in alignment with the ‘Services 360’ policy, which aims to improve government services.

The policy has become a way of life where all sectors and institutions compete to provide the best and smartest services and open up new channels towards embracing the future and artificial intelligence in line with the wise government's directives and its relentless pursuit of achieving technological leadership, she added.

Beneficiaries from the service can pay the fine amount by choosing one of three methods. First, they can click on the link provided in the text message sent by the Public Prosecution. By clicking the link, the user will be directed to a login page using their digital ID, and then they can electronically pay the fine easily.

Second, the payment can be made through payment devices for electronic or cash payments. The payment device accepts cash notes of all denominations, with one note of each denomination accepted per attempt until the full fine amount is paid.

Third, the user can log in to the Public Prosecution's website using their digital ID and pay the fine electronically.