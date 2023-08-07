Abu Dhabi: The number of judgments issued by the courts of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) during the first half of 2023 were 37,536.
As many as 29,808 judgments were rendered by the courts of first instance, 6,239 by courts of appeal, and 1,489 by the court of cassation.
The latest statistical report also showed the number of issued judgments classified according to the type of case, with 13,922 judgments in commercial cases, 8,527 in personal status cases, 5,087 in labour cases, 4,070 in civil cases, 3,900 in rental cases, 1,888 in inheritance cases, and 142 in administrative cases.
Youssef Saeed Al Abri, undersecretary of the ADJD, said calculating how fast a case is resolved is among the main indicators of the judicial performance of Abu Dhabi courts, which are applied by ADJD in line with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the ADJD, to enhance the judicial system’s efficiency.
The digital transformation and the use of artificial intelligence in many judicial procedures has highly contributed to the speedy resolution of cases, which corresponds to the priorities of the Judicial Department’s strategic plan 2021-2023, he added.
According to the distribution of judgments issued by the Courts of First Instance in the different regions of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, as shown by the report, 22,304 judgments were issued in Abu Dhabi region, 7,039 judgments in Al Ain region, and 465 in Dhafra region. As for the courts of appeal, the total number of judgments is 4,944 in Abu Dhabi, 1214 judgments in Al Ain, and 81 judgments in Dhafra.