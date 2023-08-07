Sharjah: Sharjah Police today announced that motorists who have had their vehicles damaged due to the recent winds and rains in Sharjah can now obtain a ‘To Whom It May Concern Certificate’ via the Sharjah Police smart app.
This certificate will officially document any damage to the vehicles during adverse weather conditions, as was the case on Saturday.
How to use the app
To acquire the certificate, users should open the Sharjah Police appl, click on the “Police Services” icon, and select the “To Whom It May Concern Certificate” option. They must then input all required details, including data about the damage, incident location, date, and photographs of the damage, along with vehicle ownership and insurance information. Once completed, they will receive an email containing the transaction number.
Sharjah Police encourage residents to download its application, available across all app stores.