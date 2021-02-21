Dubai: The Dubai Court of First Instance has sentenced an Indian man to three months in jail for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl inside a lift.
According to official records, the female student from Comoros Island was in the lift with her two sisters at their residence in Bur Dubai area when the 38-year-old defendant abused her in August last year. “We were stepping outside the lift when he touched my backside,” said the girl in official records.
She went to her father and told him about the abuse. “She told me that he touched her body while she was stepping outside the lift to our apartment,” said the father in records.
Dubai Police alerted about the incident and the defendant was arrested.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with sexually abusing the teenager.
The court additionally ordered that the defendant be deported after serving his jail term.