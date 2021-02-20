Ras Al Khaimah: Agents at the Narcotics Control Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police succeeded in seizing 1,125kg of raw narcotic substances with an estimated market value of Dh25 million, Colonel Ibrahim Jassim Al Tunaiji, Director of the Narcotics Control Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said.
This massive narcotic haul was made possible even under the exceptional circumstances arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Col Al Tunaiji said that the agents at Narcotics Control Department were able to overcome the challenging circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, to carry out their professional duties with efficiency and with strategic support from the police authorities in the other emirates.
He pointed out that the single-biggest seizure was in the form of 763kg of opium that was confiscated in one operation.
Col Al Tunaiji stressed the need for parents to be responsible towards their children by instilling religious and moral beliefs in them and making them aware of the dangers of being drawn into bad company. He reiterated the need to keep all concerned aware about the pitfalls of drug addiction, the dangers it poses to one’s life and the concomitant legal consequences and penalties. He assured that the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with all its employees, will keep a watchful eye on the security of the homeland and ensure the safety of all residents and visitors.