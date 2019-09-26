Timeframe of abuse ran from 2014 until July of this year when family found out

A 15-year-old Azerbaijani girl claimed that a 39-year-old Pakistani driver kissed and touched her inappropriately while he was driving her home from school. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: A family’s driver has gone on trial accused of sexually molesting two sisters on the school run, a Dubai court heard on Thursday.

A 15-year-old Azerbaijani girl claimed that a 39-year-old Pakistani driver kissed and touched her inappropriately while he was driving her home from school. During this time, she said, he also showed her innappropriate videos on his phone and allegedly exposed himself to her seven-year-old sister, who was also in the car with them.

Official records allege that the driver molested the victims several times before the family found out in July of this year.

When the family spoke with the older victim, she told them that in 2014, the driver showed her inappropriate videos on his phone.

“I was on the back seat with my sister when he showed me the clip,” she said in records. “After one year I was alone with him in the car when he abused me. He used to kiss me and touch my body,” she added.

A 45-year-old Jordanian woman testified that she saw the defendant acting strangely with the two sisters.

“Once I saw him touching the girl but I thought he was a relative until I discovered that he was a driver,” she said. “I watched him for a week before alerting the mother because I was suspicious of his behaviour,” the witness added.

The 42-year-old Azerbaijani mother confronted the driver who denied abusing the girl.

“We banned him from escorting the children but later my daughter told me what he did. I noticed she was terrified and shaking and she confessed what happened. She was crying and said that she was afraid to tell me,” the mother said in records.

When Dubai Police arrested the defendant, they found pornographic images on his phone, and pictures of children.

The defendant was charged with sexually abusing the girl and indecent exposure.