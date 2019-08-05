Guard involved in theft of cables from a factory in Jebel Ali implicates another

Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A gang of five men has gone on trial in the Dubai Court of First Instance, for allegedly breaking into a factory and stealing electric cables worth Dh9 million.

According to official records, two Pakistani security guards stationed at the factory committed the robbery with the assistantance of other two countrymen between December 2018 and February 2019. They loaded the cables in a pickup and sold them to a Bangladeshi man.

An official in the factory testified the gang stole the main cables used on machines, which were worth Dh9 million.

A 26-year-old Emirati policeman said they were alerted about the theft in a Dubai industrial area.

“It was a factory with warehouses, a fence and main door guarded by two security guards around the clock. We suspected the security guard who confessed to cutting the cables inside the factory and loading it into a white pickup. He claimed that his former colleague in the company used to steal cables too,” records quoted the policeman as saying.

Dubai police arrested the former security guard who confessed to allowing his countrymen to enter the warehouse and steal cables six times before he left the job.

“The Bangladeshi man used to buy the cables from them. One of the defendants was deported later in a similar case in Umm Al Quwain,” the policeman added.

The two security guards have been charged with stealing the cables and their two countrymen were charged with criminal abetting.

The Bangladeshi defendant was charged with possessing the stolen cables.