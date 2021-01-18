Dubai: A Dubai driver who fought back a robbery attempt by his countrymen, was left with permanent disability after the attackers smashed his head with a brick.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 35-year-old Pakistani driver was returning to his home in the Al Muraqabbat area when the two Pakistani defendants, aged 22 and 30, attacked him.
“It was 1am. They asked me to hand over my mobile phone and wallet. I refused and tried to leave the place but they summoned a nearby man who was physically stronger and attacked me,” the Pakistani driver said, according to official records.
The trio to hit the victim on his forehead with a brick and knocked him on the ground unconscious. “Some people came to help and stopped the fight but the suspects escaped.”
Treatment
The victim was transferred to Rashid Hospital to receive treatment. The medical report revealed that the victim had a broken forehead and sustained 4 per cent permeant disability.
Dubai Police have arrested the two defendants while the third still at large.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendants with physically assaulting the victim. The next hearing is scheduled to be held on February 15.