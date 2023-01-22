Dubai: Dubai Customs made 2,147 seizures last year and dealt with 388 intellectual property disputes, which included 14.5 million counterfeit items with a street value of Dh109.5 million.
On Sunday, the authority - the oldest government department in Dubai - revealed key figures from the year 2022, during which it had completed 25.7 million transactions.
Dubai Customs also been active in recycling counterfeit goods, with more than 93 recycling operations taking place throughout 2022 that targeted 173,000 counterfeit items.
Boosting trade
Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, director-Ggneral of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said: “Boosting Dubai’s external trade and facilitating business for traders and investors is a priority in our strategic planning following the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. This will consolidate the emirate’s position on the global competitiveness indexes and indicators and grow mutual trade.”
He added that Dubai Customs is working “in full swing through our Strategic Plan 2021-2026, which stands on five principles: Agile, Innovative, Digital, Disruptive, Visionary, following four main objectives to enhance revenues, reduce costs, and maintain the organisation’s leading role worldwide”.