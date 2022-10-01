Dubai: Cooperation between Dubai Customs and Australian authorities have recently led to thwarting an attempt to smuggle to Sydney two tonnes of methamphetamine, hidden in marble tiles and with a street value of Dh4.4 billion.
It was the largest drug haul in Sydney since 2019, Dubai Customs added.
Dubai Customs highlighted the importance of global cooperation among customs administrations around the world in thwarting attempts to smuggle narcotic substances, including methamphetamine, which is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system.
Solid coordination
Dubai Customs said the largest-ever seizure of the illicit drug in Australia was made possible “through solid coordination, tracking shipments, and passing information to authorities in other countries.”
“The haul was planned to pass through Dubai to Australia, but tight coordination between Dubai Customs and Australian authorities have resulted in thwarting the operation, which was done by an organised transnational crime group,” Dubai Customs said in a statement on Friday.
“The joint operation was not the only one this year, as there were other operations that resulted in the seizure of quantities of methamphetamine in shipments that were scheduled to pass through Dubai,” Dubai Customs added.
According to reports, three men have been charged over their alleged roles in the illegal drug smuggling that was believed to be run by an international syndicate.