Dubai court orders optical firm to pay Dh275,246 over unpaid medical supplies

Optical company faces Dh275,246 penalty for unpaid medical equipment
Dubai: A Dubai commercial court has ordered an optical company to pay Dh275,246 to a medical equipment supplier after failing to settle payments for medical and optical devices delivered in 2024.
The case was filed by a medical equipment establishment, which stated that it had supplied devices and equipment to the defendant company under five invoices issued between January and April 2024, with the total value matching the claimed amount.
The court noted that the defendant had received all the supplies without any reservations, as confirmed by delivery notes bearing the company’s official stamp.
According to the agreement between the two parties, payment was to be made through monthly instalments via post-dated cheques over a period of 12 months.
However, the defendant failed to comply with these terms and did not provide any evidence to show that it had paid any part of the outstanding amount, prompting the supplier to file a lawsuit to recover its dues.
During the proceedings, the court appointed a forensic accounting expert, who confirmed that a commercial relationship existed between the parties and that the documents submitted, including invoices and delivery notes, were consistent and duly signed.
The expert concluded that the supplier had fulfilled its contractual obligations in full, while the defendant had breached its obligation by failing to make payment.
The report further established that the outstanding amount remained Dh275,246 and that the final due date for payment was May 24, 2025.
Court records also showed that the defendant was legally notified but failed to attend the expert sessions or submit any defence or supporting documents to contest the claim.
In its judgment, the court held that a valid contractual relationship had been established and that the supplier had fully discharged its obligations.
It found that the optical company had breached the contract by failing to pay for the supplied goods, confirming that the amount remained due and payable.
The court accordingly ordered the defendant to pay Dh275,246, along with default interest at a rate of 5 per cent per annum from May 24, 2025 until full settlement, in addition to court fees, expenses and legal costs.