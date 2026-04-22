OneClickDrive expands car rental marketplace across Morocco, including Marrakech

For travelers looking to rent a car Morocco, OneClickDrive operates an assisted marketplace model rather than a purely self-serve platform. Customers browse vehicles from local suppliers across the site, then submit an enquiry via the website or WhatsApp. The OneClickDrive Morocco team reviews each request, identifies suitable suppliers from their network, and coordinates the booking process on the customer's behalf, the company said. The rental agreement itself remains between the customer and the supplier, with transparent pricing and no unexpected platform charges.