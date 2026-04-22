OneClickDrive expands car rental marketplace across Morocco, including Marrakech

The platform also serves Casablanca as a major business & tourism hub, with airport pickup
OneClickDrive, the mobility marketplace that has established a strong presence across the UAE and wider Middle East, has extended its platform to Morocco, offering travelers, residents, and tourists a structured way to compare and book vehicles across the country's major cities.
The platform is now active across eight Moroccan cities, including Casablanca, Agadir, Tangier, Rabat, Fes, Nador, Oujda, and Marrakech. The expansion reflects growing demand for transparent and accessible vehicle booking options in North Africa, where tourism continues to rise and travelers increasingly seek flexible alternatives to fixed-price operators or fragmented booking processes.
Morocco welcomed over 17 million international visitors in 2024, with figures continuing to climb as the country's profile as a travel destination grows across European, Gulf, and global markets. With demand concentrated in key cities and popular routes, the need for a reliable platform that aggregates supplier listings and provides genuine booking assistance has become more relevant, the company said.
For travelers looking to rent a car Morocco, OneClickDrive operates an assisted marketplace model rather than a purely self-serve platform. Customers browse vehicles from local suppliers across the site, then submit an enquiry via the website or WhatsApp. The OneClickDrive Morocco team reviews each request, identifies suitable suppliers from their network, and coordinates the booking process on the customer's behalf, the company said. The rental agreement itself remains between the customer and the supplier, with transparent pricing and no unexpected platform charges.
OneClickDrive does not own or operate a fleet directly. Suppliers list their vehicles across categories including economy, SUV, luxury, sports, and commercial options, while the platform's team handles communication and booking coordination. An advance payment is typically collected to secure the reservation, with the remaining balance paid directly to the supplier at vehicle delivery.
The Marrakech market has been a particular area of focus given the city's status as Morocco's most visited destination. Travelers arriving in the city frequently seek flexible transport options to explore surrounding areas including the Atlas Mountains, Agafay Desert routes, and coastal roads that are not easily reached by public transport. Car rental in Marrakech through the platform covers economy city cars suited to medina navigation as well as SUVs and 4x4s for those planning longer or more demanding routes, the company said.
Beyond Marrakech, the platform also serves Casablanca as a major business and tourism hub, with airport pickup available at Mohammed V International Airport and coverage of inter-city routes. Agadir is supported as a growing coastal market popular with beach tourists and travelers planning southern road trips.
OneClickDrive states that its focus in Morocco is on combining broad supplier access with hands-on booking support, giving customers both choice and guidance throughout the process. Further supplier onboarding and city coverage are expected to develop throughout 2026 as the platform strengthens its presence across the North African market.