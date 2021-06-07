Dubai: A Dubai chef’s assistant has been accused of using his boss’ Emirates ID to illegally withdraw his salary from an exchange house.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 22-year-old chef’s assistant from Cameron, stole the Emirates ID of the 33-year-old chef from Uganda to withdraw the chef’s Dh2,000 salary.
In January last year, the victim put his wallet in a locker at his residence in Bur Dubai which contained his Emirates ID and a card issued by an exchange house to withdraw his salary.
After couple of days, the chef couldn’t find the ID. “I took my passport to the exchange house to get my salary but the employee told me that I had already withdrawn the Dh2,000 using my Emirates ID,” said the victim.
He discovered that his assistant stole the Emirates ID from the locker for the crime.
Surveillance cameras at the exchange house showed the defendant presenting the victim’s Emirates ID to the employee who handed over the salary to the defendant. “He returned the Emirates ID to the locker but police arrested him. He gave me Dh1,600 at the police station.”
The defendant admitted of stealing the wallet, posed as the chef in the exchange house and illegally withdrew the chef’s salary. He was charged with using the victim’s official document and robbery.
The next hearing is scheduled for June 29.