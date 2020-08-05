Dubai: A Dubai-based Spanish expat has been accused of assaulting his wife after a family dispute.
The 42-year-old victim from Greece testified in the Dubai Court of First Instance on Tuesday that her husband insulted her before taking her mobile phone to record her in their house in Bur Dubai.
“He start recording me using my mobile phone. I asked him several times to stop recording me but he didn’t. I stepped forward to take my phone but he pulled my hand and hit it on the wall,” said the victim in official records.
She said she had to visit the hospital to get her swollen hand treated. The medical report revealed that the incident caused four per cent permanent disability in her hand.
Records didn’t reveal what the family dispute was about.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the 34-year-old Spanish defendant with physically assaulting his wife and causing four per cent permanent disability.
The next hearing will be August 18.