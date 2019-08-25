Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Police have reminded residents to report online fruad using the hassle free e-Crime platform without the need to visit a police station.

“This Self-Service (e-crime portal) allows the public to record a complaint regarding cybercrimes. To facilitate the procedures, please fill out the form and ensure that you have as much information as possible, so that we can help you as quickly and as best as possible. Note: This service is specific to crimes happened within the geographical scope of Dubai city,” Dubai Police tweeted.

The most common cybercrime issues that should be reported on e-Crime platform include: cyber extortion, online hacking, Internet fraud and online identity theft.

Police said that any hestitation on their part to report such crimes will only encourages scamsters to target more victims.

In an earlier statement published by Gulf News, Major General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, had said that electronic crime victims often do not report the crimes against them because they are embarrassed or do not want their personal information made public.

“People should not hesitate to report online extortion. They can lodge a complaint regarding electronic crimes like hacking, by using the e-crime reporting platform on the Dubai Police website and app. Many victims come forward and lodge their complaints in a confidential and secure way,” Maj Gen Al Mansouri said.

How to use the platform

Visit www.ecrime.ae

Answer the question: ‘Is the report submitted related to the internet or cyberspace? (Email, social media, internet calls, cybercrime, hacking, blackmail)’

Choose the complaint type: Personal, private entity, local government entity or federal entity

Submit your Emirates ID electronically

Submit your address, mobile number and email ID

The platform will text you a verification code to your mobile phone, which you then enter on the platform