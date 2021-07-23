Dubai: A woman in Dubai has been accused of insulting her husband and assaulting him with a car key.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with assaulting and insulting her husband, though the woman denied the charges in the courtroom. The court, nonetheless, found her guilty and slapped her with a fine of Dh3,000.
The woman had appealed against the verdict, but Dubai Court of Appeals has upheld the initial verdict.
Family dispute
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 39-year-old wife was having a dispute with her husband when she saw him post a family picture on Instagram without her. Thereafter, last October, she sent WhatsApp messages to the victim, using abusive language.
A month after the incident, she spotted him at the parking lot of his residence in Al Rashidiya area. After a heated argument, she hit him with a key causing scratches on his left arm and injury to his left thumb.
Following the incident, the husband filed a police complaint after obtaining a medical report about his injury.