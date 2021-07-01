Dubai: An Indian traveller was caught at Dubai International Airport trying to smuggle more than 6kg of hashish inside her luggage.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 42-year-old Indian woman was charged with possessing and smuggling 6kg of hashish inside her luggage.
In April this year, a Dubai Customs inspector asked the defendant to open a box containing “water softener” when she found it suspicious. The traveller denied carrying any illegal substance. “I opened the cover of a white cylinder inside the box and found a plastic bag containing 6kg of hashish. It was hidden very well,” the Emirati inspector said in official records.
The woman was taken to the Anti-Narcotic Department at Dubai Police for further investigation.
Her medical test for drugs came negative and she denied the charges during interrogation.
The next hearing has been scheduled for September 7.
The woman will remain in police custody till then.