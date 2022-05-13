Sharjah: As many as 169 beggars were arrested in Sharjah during Ramadan, officials said here on Thursday.
Lt Col Jassim Mohammed bin Taliah, Head of the Beggar Control Team in Sharjah Police, said 169 beggars were arrested in Sharjah during Ramadan. Residents in the emirate are being advised to call the dedicated phone numbers and report what is described as “seasonal begging”.
Lt Col Bin Taliah pointed out that those arrested included 116 men and 53 women, who were reported through the direct communication channels provided by Sharjah Police on the 80040 and 901 numbers, as well as through field campaigns of the control teams that patrol the roads of the emirate.
Taking advantage of Ramadan
Lt Col Bin Taliah stated that the total number of those arrested for begging in the emirate in 2020 and 2021 reached 1,409 and that more than Dh500,000 was confiscated from beggars. He explained that most of those arrested had come on visit visas, while some were residents who were taking advantage of Ramadan to make money. Legal measures will be undertaken against those arrested, he added.
Large amount of cash
He also revealed that those arrested were even found possessing receipts for international money transfers. One of the beggars was found carrying more than Dh44,000 in cash, while another was found with Dh12,000 and a third beggar was arrested with more than Dh9,000 in cash in possession.
Lt Col Bin Taliah said the campaign against beggars will continue. Residents can call 901 or 80040 and report instances of begging in Sharjah. They can also report beggars through the guard service available on the Sharjah Police app and on www.shjpolice.gov.ae.