A Mawarid Exchange staff member honours a healthcare worker with the company’s offer Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Doctors, pharmacists, nurses and medical technicians in the UAE have been offered complimentary money transfer with benefits by a money exchange in appreciation of their efforts amid the pandemic.

Mawarid Exchange, which has launched the initiative Mawarid Cares across the UAE on September 1, has provided the offer through October 31.

“It will offer frontline workers complimentary bank transfers and loyalty benefits. The initiative is directed at honouring all essential medical personnel in recognition of their ongoing invaluable contributions and efforts in the country’s fight against COVID-19,” the exchange stated.

The campaign aims to reward healthcare workers who are being pushed to their limits and beyond as they selflessly care for our community, the company stated.

As part of the rewards programme, new and existing customers of Mawarid Exchange, who are essential medical staff, will receive a one-time complimentary bank transfer and one year free Mawarid Exchange’s signature loyalty programme benefits which include special discounts.

“It has been incredible to witness the highest levels of kindness, tireless grace and dedication from the healthcare heroes during these truly unique and unbelievably challenging times. Their passion and relentless generosity have saved countless lives, bringing communities and the country even closer together. Now is the time for us to give back to these remarkable individuals by showing our appreciation for their efforts and the value they have offered to the country. We are therefore proud to support these heroes through our ‘Mawarid Cares’ programme.” said Ahmed Bin Haider, general manager at Mawarid Exchange.

“The frontline workers and volunteers have shown real selflessness and persevered against all odds in order to support their local community to fight this pandemic. We are thankful to them and this programme is part of our gesture of appreciation to healthcare staffs and our CSR initiatives”, he added.

Mawarid Exchange, part of Mawarid Finance subsidiaries, is one among the UAE entities that have come up with a rewards programme for the healthcare personnel.