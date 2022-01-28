Umm Al Quwain: The Executive Council of Umm Al Quwain has issued a circular regarding regulation of work in local government departments with the remote working system under emergency and exceptional circumstances.
The latest circular stipulates extension of the remote working system and raises the capacity of employees who should be physically present at the workplace to 70 per cent of the organisation’s total workforce. Thirty per cent of employees in local government departments whose job duties do not require their physical presence at the workplace are allowed to work remotely until further notice.
The circular is within the framework of preventing the COVID-19 pandemic and maintaining safety in society, while ensuring an efficient workflow.
The circular stressed the importance of commitment of all local government departments to the precautionary measures related to physical distancing between employees and the readiness of offices to accommodate employees and clients in accordance with the prescribed preventive measures.