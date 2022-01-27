Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has launched a dedicated COVID-19 vaccination centre for children in Al Mushrif area.
The Ettihad Heroes Healthcare Centre will provide COVID-19 vaccinations for those aged three to 16 years. It is operated by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), the emirate’s public health provider, in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Department of Health, and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority.
“Through increasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered to children, we believe this will strengthen and further enhance the current efforts made by the UAE in protecting our community and paving the road to recovery,” said Dr Noura Al-Ghaithi, chief operations officer for Ambulatory Health Services at Seha.
The new facility will be open on weekdays (Monday to Friday) between 11am and 8pm.
COVID-19 vaccination is voluntary in the UAE, but authorities have urged vaccinations even for young children in order to boost their immunity against the infectious disease.