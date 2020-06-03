Emirates Post has announced to resume postal services to Pakistan. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: Emirates Post has resumed postal including mail, packets and parcel delivery to Pakistan, providing the UAE’s Pakistani community as well as businesses a cost-effective channel to the high-volume market. Pakistan is one of Emirates Post’s key markets in South Asia, accounting for nearly 80 tons of postal material in 2019.

“Pakistan is one of our busiest markets, and we are thrilled to reinstate services, following a temporary suspension due to the COVID-19 crisis. The Pakistani community is an integral part of UAE’s socioeconomic tapestry and through our network we have created a convenient, cost-effective, and dependable mechanism for the community to send gifts, home goods, electronics as well as retail products to be resold in Pakistan,” stated Abdulla Mohammad Al Ashram, Acting Group CEO of Emirates Post Group.

Country-wide service

Effective immediately, all postal services — Economy Mail, Standard Mail, Registered Mail, Standard Packets, Standard Parcels and Express Parcels — will be available to the country, including the main commercial centres of Karachi and Lahore as well as strategic regions such as Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Quetta to name a few.

Competitive rates

Emirates Post will be using airfreight uplift to transport shipments to Pakistan and availing of Pakistan Post’s network within the country to ensure smooth delivery processes. Emirates Post has been able to negotiate the best prices for its customers due to the scale of its operations, volume of goods and line-haul choice. With prices starting from Dh47 for 1kg and Dh83 for 5kg, Emirates Post offers one of the most cost-effective postal shipping solutions to Pakistan within 4 days or 21 days based on need and service chosen.

COVID-19 SOPs