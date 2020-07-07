Akhila Shinu with her daughters Maria and Anna Image Credit: Supplied

DUBAI: When Aswathy Nair let her 18-month-old daughter Vyga Sachin to fly home with her parents a week before her planned visit to Kerala in March, the Dubai resident had no clue that it will be prolonged indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than four months have passed since the mother and daughter got separated. As her efforts to get her child and parents bear no fruit, Nair is living a life of guilt.

“I have been feeling very guilty about sending my baby away. My only relief is that she is with my parents. They have their entry permits. But, still there are no flights for them to return,” Nair told Gulf News.

With guilt turning into despair and helplessness turning into agony, she said she is searching for ways to bring them back and has joined a new social media group of Indian mothers who got separated from their children during the pandemic.

#takemetoMom through social media

The group that uses the hashtag #takemetoMom was formed on Friday (July 3) by a group of mothers like Nair who are in distress and want to make their voice heard, according to the group’s admins Dr Nita Salam and Priya Feroz.

“In 48 hours, we were able to bring together more than 200 mothers hailing from different parts of India. The movement has gone viral on social media. We have written to authorities and are preparing to file a petition for the children’s evacuation in the High Court of Kerala, where most members hail from.”

The duo stressed that with the changing deadlines about opening of skies for Indians who are residents of the UAE currently stranded in India, desperation is mounting.

Dr Salam, whose son Azin, 13, is stuck back home, said many are taking up the cause of UAE residents losing jobs and those who are in financial distress. However, little has been talked about the emotional trauma of separation that the families are facing.

Psychological impact

“For mothers whose children are stranded in India or for children who are awaiting their mothers to return from India, the psychological impact is deep. Everyone was patiently waiting for the lockdowns to get over. Now we are running out patience,” she said.

Feroz said the UAE’s decision to reunite the families and easing of approval process for entry to the country is commendable.

“Children from various countries have travelled back to their families in the UAE. However, we are still waiting endlessly,” she said.

The desperate mothers have taken to Twitter to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to get them reunited with their children.

“I never had an account on Twitter and created one for the sole purpose of reaching out to the authorities, out of desperation to do everything to bring back my child,” said Nair, who has sent numerous emails to various authorities in vain.

Nair said she has been breaking down very often due to the uncertainty in reuniting with her child and parents.

The situation is no different in the case of Nicheta Bhatnagar, who has been separated from her four-year-old son Neel Vishesh Vats for more than four months.

He had gone to Delhi with his father in March.

“The travel that was meant to be for only 10 days has now become a separation for more than 100 days with no hope in sight. I know he is in the able hands of his grandparents, but can someone ever replace the love and warmth of a mother? I plead to both the Indian and the UAE governments to please listen to our prayers so that the families can be reunited,” said Bhatnagar, a Sharjah resident.

Anxiety about safety

While some mothers are battling the emotional trauma of separation from their small kids, some others are fighting anxiety and concern about the safety of their older children as well.

Bhrigu Malhotra from Abu Dhabi is concerned about the safety of her daughter Kavya Malhotra, an 18-year-old student stranded in Delhi where coronavirus is spreading fast.

“She has been staying with relatives in Delhi. With the rising numbers of positive cases there, each added day becomes a trauma for me. She is trying to stay strong and keeping me in good spirits too. But her patience could soon run out as this is the third time the flight ticket that I booked for her is getting cancelled,” said Malhotra.

“She is supposed to fly to Abu Dhabi on July 17. With the new extension of flight suspension, it has become doubtful again. I am a very private person. But in an effort to bring my daughter home, I joined Twitter, Instagram and every other social media and I am tirelessly writing emails, messages, tweets to every possible authority,” she added.

'Take me back to my kids'

While most mothers in the group have their children stuck in India, it is the other way around for Akhila Shinu from Ajman, who has been stuck in Kerala.