Vaccinated returnees allowed even if they are abroad for more than 6 months: WAM

Abu Dhabi airport (For illustrative purposes only) Image Credit: File photo

Abu Dhabi / Dubai: The UAE has announced that fully vaccinated holders of valid residence visa will be allowed to come back from the countries previously on the suspended list, starting from 12 September 2021, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

This was announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA).

The decision covers passengers coming from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan, the two authorities said in a joint statement Friday (September 10, 2021), adding that travelers must be inoculated with the World Health Organisation-approved vaccines.

Arriving passengers must apply via the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), and complete the vaccination application in order to get the necessary approvals, in addition to presenting the approved vaccination certification upon departure for the UAE.

A negative PCR test result, done within 48 hours before departure at an approved lab that has a QR code, must also be presented before departure.

They must also undertake a Rapid PCR test before boarding and another PCR test on the fourth and eight day of arrival while complying with all precautionary measures in place, are also required.

Children under 16 years old are exempt from these procedures.

Those who are fully vaccinated with any WHO-approved vaccines and who have been staying in one of the countries in the suspended list for more than six months since suspension decision was issued for each country, can come to the country under a new entry permit, and rectify their status after entry.