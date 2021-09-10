Dubai: Etihad airways said flights from Bangladesh to Abu Dhabi will resume on September 12.
From 12 September, UAE residents with a valid visa who have been fully vaccinated with a World Health Organisation approved vaccine will be permitted to fly to the UAE. This applies to guests who have been out of the country for more than six months and covers guests travelling from Bangladesh, said Etihad on its website.
The following categories can also travel to Abu Dhabi:
- Diplomat
- UAE national
- Golden/Silver Visa holder
In order to travel to Abu Dhabi, passengers must have:
- ICA Smart Travel Service registration is mandatory.
- A negative PCR test – take your test a maximum of 48 hours before your first flight departure time. Your test must be taken at an approved lab in your origin city and contain a QR code for verification.
- A rapid PCR test taken within six hours of boarding at the airport. Rapid PCR tests must be taken at an airport facility. Any test taken outside of an airport facility will not be accepted.
- Pre-register for your rapid test and arrive at the airport at least six hours before your flight to assure that you receive your rapid test results in time. This does not apply if you are transiting in Abu Dhabi.
For all other guests, you will only be permitted to travel from Bangladesh if you are transiting in Abu Dhabi.