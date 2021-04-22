Dubai: UAE’s airlines have changed their PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing requirements for passengers travelling from India to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad airways has said that starting from April 22, passengers entering the UAE from India must take a COVID-19 PCR test no more than 96 hours before the departure time of the last direct flight to the UAE.
The test result, which should be issued by an approved clinic or a laboratory accredited by India, must also have a QR code.
This does not apply if the passenger is: younger than 12, having a disability or transiting through the UAE.
Dubai’s Emirates airline said passengers arriving from India must take a COVID 19 PCR test not more than 48 hours before departure and present the results at check‑in.
“The UAE government will accept Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) laboratory results from any lab authorised by the government of India,” said the airline on its website.
Laboratory results will only be accepted from authorised labs that generate a QR code linked to the original report, it added.