Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Air India Express Flight IX0344, repatriating Indians from the UAE to India, which was to leave Dubai for Kozhikode in Kerala at 2.10pm on Thursday, May 7, will now leave at 5.10pm on the same day.

Neeraj Agrawal, Press Consul at the Indian Consulate in Dubai, told Gulf News: “The timings have been revised. The repatriation flight Air India Express IX0344 will leave from Dubai International (Terminal 2) to Kozhikode at 5.10pm tomorrow, instead of 2.10pm.”

He said: “Only passengers with confirmed tickets must proceed to the airport. They are required to reach the airport five hours prior to departure.”

He said the airline had already started issuing the tickets and around 170 passengers will be taking the flight.

He said the Indian Consulate appeals to passengers not to overcrowd the airport, maintain social distancing and follow all necessary precautions stipulated by the authorities.

On Tuesday, the consulate also warned the Indian community against falling prey to scamsters who were trying to take advantage of the repatriation process amid the coronavirus pandemic.