Dubai: The Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor on Monday said the first two flights from the UAE to India on Thursday would take applicants from Kerala, who formed the majority of Indians who registered to fly home from UAE.
He was speaking to Gulf News after the Indian government announced plans to begin a phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7.
“The missions have prioritised the list of passengers and have given it to Air India. We would call and email each passenger to contact Air India to get their tickets issued. The first two flights on Thursday would be to Kerala, considering the high number of applicants from the state,” Kapoor said.
He said the priority list includes blue collar workers in distress, people with medical emergencies, including the elderly and pregnant women, and those who have lost jobs.
Consul General of India in Dubai Vipul said stranded visit/tourist visa holders and those with cancelled visas would also be given preference in returning home. Nearly 20 Indians who were stranded at Dubai Airport would also be given priority.
The Consul General added that there could be a random selection of applicants later on if there are restrictions on the number of applicants in the following phases.
Ending weeks of uncertainty over the return of Indian citizens stranded in the UAE and elsewhere, the Indian Government on Monday announced the details of its mega plan for phased repatriation from May 7.
“The Government of India will be facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner. The travel would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships. The Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) has been prepared in this regard,” the government announced in a press release.