UAE residents were called to sing the national anthem on April 17 at 9pm to show solidarity for healthcare workers in their fight against COVID-19. Image Credit: José Luis Barros/©Gulf News

Dubai: Residents across the country have been called to sing the UAE national anthem to honour and appreciate the extensive efforts of healthcare workers who are on the frontline in combatting coronavirus COVID-19..

On Wednesday, the UAE announced 5 deaths and 432 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of infections in the country to 5,365.

The Together We Chant for UAE initiative was launched by the Maitha Bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation, the National Happiness and Positivity Programme, in coordination with Abu Dhabi Police.

The idea was to encourage residents to show their appreciation for the UAE’s first line of defence – the healthcare workers – by singing the national anthem Ishy Bilady, which translates as ‘Long Live My Country’.

The first event took place on Wednesday, where saw residents sang the UAE national anthem from their balconies and homes. The second event is scheduled for Friday April 17, at 9pm.

Wednesday’s collaborative event rocked UAE social networking sites as dozens recorded themselves and their family members singing the national anthem at 9pm.

Last month, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, praised the commitment of expatriate residents to all precautionary measures taken to limit the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Sheikh Mohamed said he was emotionally impressed when he heard expatriate residents singing the UAE’s national anthem from the balconies and windows of their homes at such a challenging time.

“My eyes were almost full of tears when I heard about expatriates singing our national anthem, with videos circulating on social media,” said an emotional Sheikh Mohamed.

Lyrics of UAE national anthem

Ishhi Biladi Asha tihaadu imaaratinah

Ishti Lishabin

Dinu hul islamu Hadhyu Ul Qura`anu

Hassanthuk Bismillah Ya Watan

Biladi Biladi Biladi Biladi

Hamakil Ila Hushuroorazaman

Aqsamna an nabani anaamal

naamal nukhlis naamal nukhlis

Mahima Ashna Nukhlis nukhlis

daamal amaanu wa aashal alam ya imaaratinah

Ramzul Arooba Kullu na nafdeeqi

Biddi manarweeqi

Nafdeeqa Bil arwah ya Watan

What the lyrics mean in English

UAE flags Image Credit: GN Archives

Live, my homeland; may the union of our emirates live

May you live for a people

Whose religion is Islam, and whose guide is the Qur'an

May I fortify you in the name of God, O homeland

My homeland, my homeland, my homeland, my homeland

May God protect you from the evils of time

We have sworn to build, to work

To work sincerely, to work sincerely

However long we may live, we'll be loyal, we'll be loyal

May peace last, and the flag live, O Emirates,

The symbol of pan-Arabism

We all make sacrifices for you, and with our blood sate you