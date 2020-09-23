Dubai: The Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Committee in Sharjah announced on Wednesday a set of rules for passengers flying through the Sharjah International Airport. The guidelines are in line with the authority's efforts to preserve public health and limit the spread of COVID-19.
Following the opening of airports to international and UAE-based airlines, Sharjah airport requires all of its passengers to have a negative PCR test certificate taken not more than 96 hours [4 days] prior to arrival or departure. However, passengers flying to Sharjah do not need to have prior approval. Abu Dhabi also does not require an approval.
In Dubai, GDRFA approval is mandatory for returning residents and visitors. In all cases, a negative PCR test result not older than 96 hours is mandatory. Passengers may also be required to redo the test on landing in the country.