Dubai: Indian consular and passport services in Ras Al Khaimah will resume next week, welfare group Indian Relief Committee — Ras Al Khaimah (IRC RAK) told Gulf News on Friday.
BLS International — the outsourced service provider for Indian passport and visa applications — will resume operations beginning on Monday (August 24) while consular services, including applications for affidavits, power of attorney and attestations, will return on Tuesday (August 25).
See more
- UAE: Bank charges Dh2,940 for Marhaba Services, which is supposed to be a free privilege on my credit card
- In Pictures: Traffic jam returns to Dubai
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of sunrise, sunset and clouds formation in the UAE
- UAE: Why was I charged Dh5,000 for filing a rental dispute?
IRC RAK said COVID-19 safety protocols will be strictly observed, which include screening of body temperature of applicants, wearing of face masks and gloves as well as social distancing and installation of sanitising stations.
IRC RAK president Dr Nisham Noorudeen and the managing committee members said they welcomed the gesture of Indian Consul General Dr Aman Puri “for his fast and prompt action in reinstating the services done by IRC RAK which are helpful to thousands of Indians in and around RAK.”