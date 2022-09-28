Dubai: Dubai Airports today confirmed that in line with directives of the COVID-19 Control and Command Centre through the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, it is not mandatory for passengers to wear face masks at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC), effective Wednesday, September 28.
A Dubai Airports’ spokesperson clarified that airlines can, based on their specific requirements or the rules applicable at intermediate or final destinations, request passengers to wear the face mask on board if deemed necessary.
“The well-being of all our customers and staff is our topmost priority and Dubai Airports works closely with regulatory authorities, airlines and service partners to ensure a safe and healthy airport environment,” the spokesperson added.