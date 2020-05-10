The launch of the souvenir sheet comes in line with the UAE campaign, #ThankYouHeroes

Emirates Post has issued a distinctive souvenir stamp sheet to salute the frontline force fighting against COVID-19. Proceeds from the sale of these stamp sheets will be given to charity. Image Credit:

Dubai: Emirates Post has issued a distinctive souvenir stamp sheet to salute the nation’s valiant frontline force in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The launch of the souvenir sheet comes in line with the campaign, #ThankYouHeroes, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to pay homage and respect to those defending and containing the spread of the virus as well as those providing essential services.

The design of the stamp focuses on the medical and healthcare teams (doctors, nurses, pharmacists, lab technicians), Civil Defence, police, sterilisation teams, media, volunteers, as well as courier and delivery personnel. Proceeds from the sale of the stamp will be donated to charities supporting the welfare of frontline staff in COVID-19 relief efforts, according to a press statement issued by the Emirates Post on Sunday.

Proceeds to be donated to charity

Part of the proceeds will be donated on a monthly basis to Emirates Red Crescent to aid frontline workers during COVID-19 pandemic as well as low-income families and housing units to support their disinfection and sanitation costs. The other part of the proceeds will go to Emirates Post’s dedicated COVID-19 fund to support frontline workers within the organisation.

Gratitude

Abdulla Mohammad Al Ashram, Acting Group CEO of Emirates Post Group Company said: “Owing to the directions of our wise leadership and the efforts of our brave frontline workers, the UAE has emerged worldwide as a confident and safe nation united in its responsibility to support its citizens and residents, as well as other nations against this crisis. This souvenir stamp sheet is but a small step towards repaying the immense debt of gratitude we owe these heroes and a way in which the public can also support. On behalf of everyone at Emirates Post, we extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to all our healthcare professionals, to those working in the vital sectors, and to the volunteers for their dedication and resilience.”

Collaboration

Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Deputy Secretary-General of Local Affairs of Emirates Red Crescent said, “We are grateful for the support we are receiving from Emirates Post in ensuring the health and safety of everyone in the UAE community, especially the most vulnerable. Through their monthly donations, Emirates Post will be providing help in a timely manner and enable us to reach out to support frontline workers and provide essential disinfection and sanitisation services to low-income families. Campaigns like these highlight the importance of collaboration among various entities in keeping the community safe.”

How to buy the stamp

The souvenir stamp sheet will be available for sale starting May 10 on the Emirates Post Web Shop. The souvenir sheet will sell for Dh19 and will be available for domestic delivery at an additional fee of Dh10 excluding VAT. In line with current health and safety protocols, purchases will be delivered to the intended recipient’s address in a contactless manner.