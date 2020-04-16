Dubai: Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), has launched a new campaign encouraging residents to stay home in the wake of COVID-19.

It unveiled a series of outdoor ads that form part of its new campaign to encourage the community to stay home.

Featuring the slogan ‘For My Sake #StayHome for Us’, the campaign depicts artwork developed in collaboration with Emirati artist Maitha Demithan. The ads have been displayed on billboards, lamp posts and digital screens across Dubai.

The campaign reinforces the importance of staying at home in line with the strict restrictions on movement put in place by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management as part of intensified measures to combat COVID-19.

Nehal Badri, Director of Brand Dubai, said: “The outdoor campaign, displayed in prominent locations across Dubai, was designed to illustrate the importance of staying at home during the current sensitive period. Using Maitha Demithan’s stunning creative artwork, we sought to send out a clear message to the community that staying at home is vital to safeguard the wellbeing of our loved ones. This project is one of a series of initiatives launched in collaboration with UAE-based artists to raise awareness about the need to unite efforts to protect vulnerable people from the risk of infection.”