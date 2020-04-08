Richard Coram, a pioneer on the UAE circuit, succumbs to COVID-19

Richard Coram, a pioneer on the UAE’s live music and entertainment scene. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Richard Coram, a pioneer on the UAE’s live music and entertainment scene, has died in the UK from complications arisen from the coronavirus.

Coram was a well-known TV presenter of Dubai’s Channel 33 in the late 80s, along with being a radio host.

He later launched the event management, the Talent Brokers, with his wife Padma Coram.

The couple were well known for changing the live entertainment arena in the UAE, bringing mega shows to the country before it became a regular occurrence.

The Talent Brokers were also behind the much-talked about Michael Jackson concert in 1994, which was eventually cancelled by the artist.