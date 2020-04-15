Dubai Police supply labourers with food baskets Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Labourers in Dubai’s Al Muhaisnah area were provided with free meals as part of a Dubai Police campaign to raise awareness about how to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Captain Hamad Obaid Al Shamsi from Dubai Police said the campaign titled ‘Don’t Worry’ aims to support labourers’ rights in these extraordinary times.

Dubai Police, in cooperation with UAE Food Bank and Plan B company, distributed the meals to the workers.

“The campaign included workshops and lectures to raise awarenessabout protection and symptoms. Sanitisers and medical masks were handed over to the workers as well as food baskets,” Capt Al Shamsi said.

Educational films in different languages were also beamed at the labour camps.